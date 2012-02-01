STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Swedish truck maker
Scania reported a bigger than expected fall in
quarterly earnings on Wednesday after a softening in the market
last year and said 2012 was looking uncertain due to the euro
zone crisis.
The company reported a fourth quarter operating profit of
2.74 billion Swedish crowns ($402.38 million), below a forecast
3.28 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and last year's 3.73
billion crowns.
"The outlook for 2012 is difficult to assess, especially in
Europe in light of the economic policy problems in the euro
zone," chief executive Leif Ostling said in a statement.
Scania shares, unchanged before the news, were down 4.4
percent after the earnings release.
($1 = 6.8094 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)