STOCKHOLM, July 20 Swedish truck maker Scania posted a bigger than expected fall in second-quarter earnings on Friday amid weak demand in its main market, but its order bookings suffered a less steep decline than feared.

Operating profit at Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, fell to 1.93 billion crowns ($278.26 million) versus a year-ago 3.31 billion to come in below a mean forecast of 2.35 billion seen in Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.9360 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)