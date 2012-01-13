STOCKHOLM Jan 13 Scania is still working on cooperation with MAN, the Swedish group said on Friday, playing down a report that owner Volkswagen had dropped the idea of bringing its two subsidiaries closer together.

"We don't really recognise what was reported in the newspaper," Scania spokesman Hans-Ake Danielsson said, referring to a report in Dagens Industri newspaper.

"We have had working groups with VW since last year looking into possible areas of cooperaton ... These talks are on their way and they are going on in a constructive and positive way," he added.

He said any merger of the companies was up to Volkswagen.

"Now we are looking at possible cooperation. One thing at a time ...," he said.

Dagens Industri quoted an unnamed source as saying that Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech had dropped the idea of pushing Scania and MAN closer together as long as Scania remained highly profitable. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)