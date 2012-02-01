STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Demand for trucks in the first half of 2012 will probably be lower than in the same period of 2011, Swedish group Scania said on Wednesday, adding that further developments depended on solutions being found to the woes of the euro zone.

Scania earlier reported a bigger than expected fall in fourth quarter 2011 earnings and said the outlook for 2012 was uncertain.

"We will see a lower level (in demand) in the first half this year if we compare with the first half of 2011," chief executive Leif Ostling told a news conference.

"I hope for that our politicians in Europe can find good solutions," he added, saying that would free pent up replacement demand for trucks in the second half of the year.

He called a recent newspaper report that cooperation with Germany's MAN, eventually leading to a merger, had been abandoned "absolutely insane" and said joint working groups had made good progress. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)