STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Demand for trucks in the
first half of 2012 will probably be lower than in the same
period of 2011, Swedish group Scania said on
Wednesday, adding that further developments depended on
solutions being found to the woes of the euro zone.
Scania earlier reported a bigger than expected fall in
fourth quarter 2011 earnings and said the outlook for 2012 was
uncertain.
"We will see a lower level (in demand) in the first half
this year if we compare with the first half of 2011," chief
executive Leif Ostling told a news conference.
"I hope for that our politicians in Europe can find good
solutions," he added, saying that would free pent up replacement
demand for trucks in the second half of the year.
He called a recent newspaper report that cooperation with
Germany's MAN, eventually leading to a merger, had
been abandoned "absolutely insane" and said joint working groups
had made good progress.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)