UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Scania : * 9-month operating income fell to SEK 6,135 m. (9,657) * 9-month net sales decreased by 12 percent to SEK 57,261 m (64,795) * Says short-term outlook is very difficult to judge and imposes stricter demands for volume flexibility and cost control * Says in Europe, service demand is decreasing, which is partly offset by the ageing vehicle population
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources