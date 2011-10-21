(Repeats to new story number, with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, OCT 21 - STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Scania SCVb.ST: * Says deliveries generally held up at a satisfactory level during the first nine months of 2011, especially in the markets in Latin America, the Middle East, Russia and northern Europe * however, demand for vehicles decelerated towards the end of the period,

primarily in southern Europe but also in the Middle East * Says customers have become hesitant about placing orders, mainly due to

expectations of lower economic activity * Says in light of the uncertain economic situation, prepared to take measures

if demand is further adversely affected * Says in Brazil, there is uncertainty regarding demand during the first half

of 2012 due to the introduction of the euro 5 emission standards