(Repeats to new story number, with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM, OCT 21 - STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) -
Scania SCVb.ST:
* Says deliveries generally held up at a satisfactory level
during the first nine months of 2011, especially in the markets
in Latin America, the Middle East, Russia and northern Europe
* however, demand for vehicles decelerated towards the end of
the period,
primarily in southern Europe but also in the Middle East
* Says customers have become hesitant about placing orders,
mainly due to
expectations of lower economic activity
* Says in light of the uncertain economic situation, prepared
to take measures
if demand is further adversely affected
* Says in Brazil, there is uncertainty regarding demand during
the first half
of 2012 due to the introduction of the euro 5 emission
standards