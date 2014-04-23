STOCKHOLM, April 23 Sweden's state AP2 pension fund said on Wednesday it would accept Volkswagen's 200 crown per share offer for the outstanding shares in truck maker Scania.

The fund, which owns shares corresponding to 0.2 percent of Scania capital, announced its decision after larger minority shareholder Alecta said earlier in the day it had rejected the offer.

Another smaller shareholder, AFA Forsaking, said separately it had chosen to reject the offer which runs through Friday.