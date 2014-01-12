STOCKHOLM Jan 12 Scania has received an order for 1,500 trucks from British transport companies Eddie Stobart and A.W. Jenkinson Forest Products, the Swedish truck maker said on Sunday.

The order, Scania's biggest in Britain ever, will be filled over two years and follows a new joint-procurement agreement between Scania and the two companies, Scania said in a statement.

The trucks adhere to the new Euro 6 exhaust emission standard, which became compulsory for all new trucks in the European Union on Dec 31 2013.

Scania, majority owned by Germany's Volkswagen, received orders for 59,405 trucks in total during the first nine months of 2013.