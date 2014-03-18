UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, March 18 Scania's independent board committee on Tuesday recommended shareholders to reject the bid by Volkswagen for the outstanding shares in the truck maker.
The committee said in a statement the offer did not reflect the long-term prospects of Scania, its growth outlook, technological excellence and the potential for synergies. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources