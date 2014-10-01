OSLO Oct 1 Scatec Solar Asa IPO-SCATEC.OL

* Completion of the initial public offering

* Scatec shares are priced at NOK 19.00 per share implying a market capitalisation after completion of IPO of nok 1,783 million

* Company had previously cut the IPO price interval to NOK 19-21 from originally NOK 28-36

* Trading of shares in scatec solar on oslo stock exchange is expected to commence on thursday 2 october

* Following the Offering, Scatec Solar is expected to have approximately 650 shareholders and a free float of approximately 39% (increasing to approximately 45% upon exercise of the over-allotment option)

* Offering is comprised of 36,315,790 shares, consisting of 26,315,790 new shares and 10,000,000 existing shares. In addition, the Joint Bookrunners of the Offering have over-allotted 5,447,368 shares, representing 15% of the total number of shares issued Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)