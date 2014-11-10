Nov 10 Scatec Solar Asa

* Has entered with partners into financing agreements totalling $100 million for development and construction of three solar power plant projects in Jordan

* Says projects have a combined capacity of 43 Megawatt(MW) and total investments are estimated to $135 million

* Says debt financing will be provided by European Bank for Reconstruction And Development and French Development Agency Société De Promotion Et De Participation Pour La Coopération Economique

* Says completion of plants is scheduled for second half of 2015