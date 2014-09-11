Sept 11 Scatec Solar ASA IPO-SCATEC.OL

* Says announcement of terms in the Initial Public Offering (IPO)

* Says Scatec Solar is expected to be admitted to listing on Oslo Stock Exchange on or about Sept. 29

* Says the shares in the offering are expected to be offered at a price between 28 Norwegian crowns and 36 Norwegian crowns per offer share

* Says price per offer share implies a pre-IPO value of Scatec Solar of between 1.89 billion Norwegian crowns and 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns

* Says bookbuilding for institutional offering is expected to run from Sept. 15, 09:00 a.m. (CET) to Sept. 25, 4:30 p.m. (CET)

* Says the final pricing of the transaction is expected to take place on or about Sept. 25

* Says ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA and Carnegie AS are acting as Managers in the offering Source text for Eikon:

