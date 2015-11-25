Nov 25 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya
, a unit of Standard Chartered Plc, said on
Wednesday its nine-month pretax profit fell 20 percent as it set
aside more money for bad loans and operating costs jumped.
The bank said group pretax profit fell to 8.96 billion
shillings ($87.8 million) for the nine-months ended Sept. 30
from 11.22 billion shillings a year earlier. (j.mp/1HmFXEV)
Loan-loss provisions rose nearly 50 percent to 1.69 billion
shillings, while operating expenses increased about 15 percent
to 9.84 billion shillings.
The bank said its exposure to net non-performing loans stood
at 545.8 million shillings at the end of September, lower than
the 898.9 million shillings a year earlier.
Group net interest income also rose slightly to 13.47
billion shillings from 13.31 billion shillings.
($1 = 102.10 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)