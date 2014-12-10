Dec 10 SCBSM :

* Announced on December 9 its intention to proceed with cancellation of 6.5 percent of share capital

* Intends to distribute 0.05 euros per share

* Both resolutions will be submitted to the vote of the General Assembly of shareholders on December 17

* Subject to the General Assembly approval, the distribution will happen on Jan. 15, 2015

