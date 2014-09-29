BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
Sept 29 Societe Centrale Des Bois Et Des Scieries De La Manche Sa :
* Says FY net income is 7.1 million euros, up 129 pct
* Says FY opreating income is 19.3 million euros, up 54 pct Source text: bit.ly/1rnC1L1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
* Bank working to recover 60 million dinars bad loans Source:(http://bit.ly/2myC1Jb) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.