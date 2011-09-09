BANGKOK, Sept 9 Shares in Serm Suk Pcl fell 7.3 percent upon resuming trade on Friday after Singapore-listed Thai Beverage said it will buy a stake in the Thai bottler at a price below market prices.

At 0730 GMT, Serm Suk stock was down 7.3 percent at 57.25 baht, while the broader market was 0.4 percent lower.

Shares in the Thai bottler had been halted from trading on Friday morning. It last closed at 61.75 baht on Thursday.

($1 = 30.04 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)