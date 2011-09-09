BRIEF-Mauna Kea secures a 7.0 million euros debt financing
* Mauna Kea Technologies secures a 7.0 million euros ($7.49 million) debt financing Source text for Eikon:
BANGKOK, Sept 9 Shares in Serm Suk Pcl fell 7.3 percent upon resuming trade on Friday after Singapore-listed Thai Beverage said it will buy a stake in the Thai bottler at a price below market prices.
At 0730 GMT, Serm Suk stock was down 7.3 percent at 57.25 baht, while the broader market was 0.4 percent lower.
Shares in the Thai bottler had been halted from trading on Friday morning. It last closed at 61.75 baht on Thursday.
($1 = 30.04 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)
* Mauna Kea Technologies secures a 7.0 million euros ($7.49 million) debt financing Source text for Eikon:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.63/per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Bayer's best-selling blood-thinning drug Xarelto has also proved effective in preventing heart attacks and strokes in patients suffering from certain types of artery disease, the company said on Wednesday.