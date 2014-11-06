BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
(Repeats without change to text) Nov 6 Scentre Group : * Announced a joint venture with GIC, singapore's sovereign wealth fund * Says venture in the ownership of five shopping centres located in New Zealand with a combined gross value of NZ$2.1 billion * Says following the transaction, Scentre Group will own a 51% interest in each of the shopping centres * Under the transaction, GIC will acquire a 49% ownership interest from Scentre Group in 5 shopping centres in New Zealand * Says transaction is not expected to materially impact the group's FFO * Reconfirms forecast FFO of 10.88 cents per security with distribution forecast of 10.2 cents per security for six months ending 31 December 2014 * Source text for Eikon *
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge