May 11 SCE Trust I on Thursday sold $475 million of perpetual trust preference securities, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The issue, which is guaranteed by Southern California Edison , a subsidiary of Edison International was increased in size from an originally planned $150 million.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, RBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SCE TRUST I AMT $475 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SECS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-PLUS CALLABLE 06/15/2017 (Editing by James Dalgleish)