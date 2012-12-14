SINGAPORE Dec 14 Shares in Singapore's SC Global Developments jumped as much as 13 percent on Friday to a nearly three-year high after its second-largest shareholder increased its stake in the company.

By 0122 GMT, SC Global shares were up 9.6 percent at S$1.995, with a volume of 1.1 million shares, compared with a full-day average volume of 3 million shares over the last five sessions.

Second-largest shareholder Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd said it bought 1.066 million shares in SC Global at S$1.81, raising its stake to 16.09 percent. Simon Cheong, SC Global's chairman and largest shareholder, launched last week a S$1.80-a-share offer to privatise the company. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)