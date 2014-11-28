Nov 28 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint-stock Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 95 percent stake in a Beijing-based technology firm for about 2.66 billion yuan (433.02 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 886.7 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 1

