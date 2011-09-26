* Aims to keep all strategic options open

* No initial public offering of shares planned

* Move gives company more tools at its disposal (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, SEPT 26 - Schaeffler, the biggest shareholder in Continental AG , took a key step towards capital market viability on Monday when it decided to shed its limited liability company in favour of a German stock corporation.

"We want to keep all our strategic options open in the long term," Maria Schaeffler, vice-chairwoman of the unlisted German automotive parts supplier, said in a statement on Monday.

Investors will not however be able to buy shares in the ball bearings and double clutch maker for now at least, since Schaeffler said it is not considering listing its shares.

An initial public offering (IPO) of the stock corporation that will be formed in October is therefore not planned, according to the statement.

Schaeffler said capital market viability served the interests of the entire company and its good 70,000 strong workforce.

"We now have an even broader set of capital market instruments at our disposal, greater entrepreneurial flexibility and transparency," said Chairman Georg F.W. Schaeffler, son of Maria Schaeffler, in the statement.

The auto parts supplier, which had sales of 9.5 billion euros ($12.8 billion) last year and net debt of 6.07 billion at the end of June, owns 49.9 percent of Continental AG directly and a further 10.4 percent through German lenders Metzler Bank and M.M. Warburg.

Juergen Wechsler, regional head of trade union IG Metall in Schaeffler's home state of Bavaria, said the transformation into a stock company would position the company to grow further in the future.

"Now Schaeffler can also begin clarifying the issues of Schaeffler's majority stake in Continental and the interconnected problem of its debt burden," Wechsler said in a statement. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)