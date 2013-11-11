BERLIN Nov 11 German auto parts maker Schaeffler's industrial division may return to growth next year, chief executive Klaus Rosenfeld said on Monday, citing improving economic conditions.

Third-quarter sales at the unit declined almost 10 percent to 758 million euros ($1.01 billion), the company said in its quarterly earnings statement.

Schaeffler's gearing ratio may remain below 3 at the end of this year, the CEO said. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)