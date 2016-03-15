FRANKFURT, March 15 A German public prosecutor
has launched an investigation into eight former employees of car
parts maker Schaeffler over allegations of bribery,
breach of trust and tax fraud.
The allegations are related to deals involving Turkey which
took place between 2004 and 2011, the public prosecutor's office
in the German city of Wuerzburg told Reuters on Tuesday.
No further details of the allegations were immediately
available and none of the individuals were named, in line with
normal practice in German legal cases.
However, German wind turbine maker Senvion said its CEO,
former Schaeffler chief executive Juergen Geissinger, who left
Schaeffler in 2013 and joined Senvion in late 2015, is being
investigated. Geissinger is not the main focus of the inquiry,
Senvion said.
Senvion is set to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange on
Friday.
Geissinger said in a statement in response to an inquiry by
Reuters that the allegations had already been looked into by
Schaeffler and he expected the public prosecutor's investigation
to be closed shortly.
"As part of a 2011 compliance report (by Schaeffler) all
necessary measures were taken," Geissinger said, without giving
further details.
Senvion's owner Centerbridge said it had no indication that
Geissinger had not complied with his obligations as former CEO
of Schaeffler. "We expect the authorities to close the
preliminary investigation in due course," it said.
Senvion and Centerbridge declined to comment on the stock
market listing plans but three people familiar with the deal
said that investor orders for the 46 percent stake in Senvion on
sale had not yet reached the amount on offer.
Centerbridge bought Senvion, formerly known as Repower, from
Suzlon Energy last year.
While no new shares are being offered in the private
placement, the stock market listing is seen as a way for Senvion
to raise capital should it need to co-finance large new wind
farm projects in the long term.
