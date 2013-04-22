FRANKFURT, April 22 German car parts supplier Schaeffler said on Monday it intends to issue new high-yield bonds with a total volume of about 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion).

The family-owned company, which owns 49.9 percent in tyre maker Continental, said in a statement it intends to place the bonds with institutional investors. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)