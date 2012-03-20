FRANKFURT, March 20 Indebted German auto parts
supplier Schaeffler AG forecast a slight decline in
profitability and pledged only to deliver a positive free cash
flow this year as the company struggles to generate enough cash
to make a dent in its growing debt pile.
Net debt surged to 7.09 billion euros ($9.39 billion) at the
end of December versus 5.74 billion as free cash flow nearly
halved to 319 million euros. Its operating margin stood at 15.8
percent.
"We are anticipating particularly North America, but also
China, India, and Russia providing impetus for growth. Based on
these forecasts, we are currently aiming for sales growth of
more than 5 percent and an EBIT margin of more than 13 percent
in 2012," Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger said in a statement
on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)