* Net debt jumps 1.34 bln during year to 7.08 bln euros
* Pays 2.36 bln euros dividend to parent
FRANKFURT, March 20 Indebted German auto parts
supplier Schaeffler forecast a slight decline in profitability
and said it would not burn cash this year as it struggled to
make a dent in its growing debt pile.
The balance sheet deteriorated significantly as
loss-absorbing equity capital plunged over the course of the
year thanks to a 2.36 billion euros ($3.1 billion) dividend paid
in cash and in kind to its parent, a holding company owned by
Georg Schaeffler and his mother.
The ratio of equity to overall assets fell over 10
percentage points to just 13.2 percent at the end of the year.
Net debt surged to 7.09 billion euros at the end of December
versus 5.74 billion.
Free cash flow - excess liquidity after investments that can
be used to fund dividend payments and pay off debt - nearly
halved to 319 million euros due to higher investment needs and
high interest payments.
"We are anticipating particularly North America, but also
China, India, and Russia providing impetus for growth. Based on
these forecasts, we are currently aiming for sales growth of
more than 5 percent and an EBIT margin of more than 13 percent
in 2012," Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The company's operating margin stood at 15.8 percent last
year.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)