FRANKFURT, June 28 German unlisted auto parts supplier Schaeffler said on Thursday it will issue a 5-year bond worth at least 200 million euros ($249 million) to retail and institutional investors.

The final pricing of the bond will follow after an investor roadshow is completed, it added.

Schaeffler, the largest shareholder in Continental AG , said it would also give its German employees a chance to buy the bonds. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)