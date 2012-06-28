UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
(Refiles to correct spelling of Continental)
FRANKFURT, June 28 German unlisted auto parts supplier Schaeffler said on Thursday it will issue a 5-year bond worth at least 200 million euros ($249 million) to retail and institutional investors.
The final pricing of the bond will follow after an investor roadshow is completed, it added.
Schaeffler, the largest shareholder in Continental AG , said it would also give its German employees a chance to buy the bonds. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys.