FRANKFURT Jan 27 German ball bearing maker Schaeffler AG will sell 2 billion euros in bonds in the short to medium term, its first corporate debt issue ever, as part of an overall deal to replace an existing credit line and significantly improve its maturity profile.

Some 7.7 billion euros ($10.11 billion) of a current facility in place until June 2014 will be replaced with a completely new 8 billion euro agreement with eight banks mainly consisting of term loans with staggered maturities of up to five years.

"With the loan agreement signed today and our planned issuance of bonds we will diversify our funding sources and put our financing on a more sustainable and broader basis," said Klaus Rosenfeld, finance chief of Schaeffler AG, in a statement.

The privately held bearing maker is best known for its spectacular debt-financed takeover of much larger Continental AG that nearly bankrupted Schaeffler, had its banks abandoned it.

As part of the bond sale, it will receive for the first time ever credit ratings. Continental, controlled by Schaeffler, has a single B rating that puts it squarely in junk territory.

In addition to the bond, the company said it plans to syndicate the loan to further banks and institutional investors.

According to Schaeffler, the new banking consortium comprises BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, LBBW, Royal Bank of Scotland and UniCredit. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)