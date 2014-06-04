BERLIN, June 4 German engineering group Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F will appoint interim chief Klaus Rosenfeld as chief executive for a five-year period, the company said on Wednesday.

CEO-designate Klaus Deller will not take the helm of the ball bearings maker as originally planned on July 1, Schaeffler said, confirming a report published earlier on Wednesday by Germany's Manager Magazin.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)