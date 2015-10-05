BRIEF-Store Capital raises $235 million in term debt
* Store Capital Corp - notes were sold to a group of qualified institutional buyers at an interest rate of 4.32%
FRANKFURT Oct 5 German ball bearings and car parts maker Schaeffler on Monday set a price range for its initial public offering (IPO) of between 12.00 euros and 14.00 euros ($13.48-$15.72).
"Based on the mid-point of the price range, gross proceeds would amount to approximately 975 million euros, of which approximately 858 million would be attributable to Schaeffler from the placement of the new shares," the company said in a statement.
Schaeffler's shares are expected to be traded as of October 9 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol SHA. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* RBI - decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of districts hitherto held by the associate banks to State Bank of India