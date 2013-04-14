UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 14 German union IG Metall said on Sunday that car parts supplier Schaeffler plans to weed out as many as half of 1,500 jobs at a facility in western Germany.
Schaeffler, a family-owned company, informed staff representatives and the IG Metall about the planned layoffs at its Wuppertal-based site last Friday, the union said in a statement.
IG Metall has urged the management of Schaeffler, which holds a near-50 percent stake in tyre manufacturer Continental , to negotiate alternative steps to prevent the dismissals.
Staff representatives will brief workers at the site on Monday before making press statements. Schaeffler could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources