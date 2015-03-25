FRANKFURT, March 25 German automotive supplier Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F on Wednesday said it was looking to replace Kurt Mirlach, board member for human resources, and Robert Schullan, board member responsible for industrial.

"Mr. Mirlach and Mr. Schullan will fulfil their contracts until successors have been found," Schaeffler said in a short statement, without providing further explanation.

The contracts of the two management board members are due to expire on December 31, 2015. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)