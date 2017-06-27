FRANKFURT, June 27 Shares in Schaeffler
dropped 10 percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday,
according to a trader at brokerage Lang & Schwarz, after the
German auto parts supplier slashed its profit guidance on
growing price pressures and high costs.
The group said it now expected its adjusted 2017 operating
profit (EBIT) margin to be 11 to 12 percent, compared with
previous guidance for 12 to 13 percent.
Earnings in the second quarter, which ends on Friday, were
substantially lower than a year earlier due to rising pricing
pressures in the automotive business, growing costs for new
product launches and higher research and development costs for
electric car technology, Schaeffler said.
It added that it had suffered a temporary supply chain
shortage in the automotive aftermarket business, without
providing details.
It cut its forecast for free cash flow for 2017 to around
500 million euros from about 600 million, but stuck with an aim
for 4 to 5 percent revenue growth excluding currency effects.
Schaeffler Chief Executive Klaus Rosenfeld warned earlier
this year it would be difficult to sustain strong margins in
automotive operations given rising steel prices, high R&D costs
and growing competition.
Schaeffler said it now expected to report a slide in its
first-half margin to around 11 percent from 12.8 percent a year
earlier. It said it would publish key figures for the first six
months of the year by mid July.
