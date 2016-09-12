(Repeats story published Friday to reach additional subscribers)

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Schaeffler sold the largest post-crisis payment-in-kind toggle bond on Thursday, a monster 3.59bn-equivalent trade that also smashed records for the risky asset class's lowest coupons.

The German bearing maker announced plans on Wednesday to raise a 2.5bn-equivalent senior secured PIK toggle note split into euros and US dollars at its holding company, with maturities of 5NC2, 7NC3 and 10NC5. At this size the deal would already have been the largest PIK toggle sold post-crisis.

But on Thursday the transaction was upped to 3.59bn-equivalent, with the three euro tranches sized at 750m and the three dollar pieces at US$500m.

The euro tranches cleared at par to yield 2.75%, 3.25% and 3.75% respectively, well inside the 6% yield Schaeffler sold PIKs at in October 2014, the previous market low for the instrument.

PIK notes are deeply subordinated debt instruments that allow companies to pay coupons with additional bonds rather than cash. PIK toggles are a twist on the format where the security can toggle between either paying coupons in cash or additional bonds, depending on the company's ability to service debt.

"Investment-grade buyers were willing to buy not only callable bonds, but also PIK toggles," said a source close to the deal.

"It's hard to tell if a deal is definitely going into IG funds, but when pretty much every long-only fund manager in the world is in for at least 100m, that tells you it is going into people's IG funds."

BANKING ON ECB UPSIDE

Despite the unprecedentedly low yields on offer, one investor said he saw scope for Schaeffler's holding company bonds to grind tighter in secondary, given Moody's upgraded its operating company to a Baa3 investment-grade rating this week.

"You have an opco that is becoming CSPP eligible, which should lead to massive tightening that should in turn pull the PIK tighter," he said.

"Of course, there's an argument that the relationship might not hold - because you're talking HY PIK on the one hand and IG bullet on the other - but I don't think you'll lose your shirt on this regardless."

The ECB's corporate bond buying programme has spurred massive tightening in investment-grade credit, which this week saw the first negative-yielding euro bonds sold in the primary market by non-state owned companies.

And the secondary market is on the cusp of achieving the ultimate paradox: negative-yielding high-yield bonds. Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists said the market was close to seeing the first negative-yielding Double B rated bullet bonds, in a piece called "Think the unthinkable" published this week.

The two euro bonds in question - HeidelbergCement's 9.50% 2018 and Peugeot's 7.375% 2018s - are bid at 0.30% yields, according to Tradeweb.

WORRYING SIGNS?

PIKs are often seen as a worrying symptom of an overheating credit market, particularly as they are often used to pay dividends to shareholders.

Schaeffler's deal in contrast refinanced existing holding company debt, while the upsize allowed it to full repay a legacy intercompany loan.

Ardagh raised a Triple C rated US$1.715bn-equivalent PIK toggle in euros and dollars on Wednesday, that returned 270m of cash to the European packaging firm's owners. But the deal primarily refinanced debt, with a US$150m size increase used to reduce more debt at its operating company.

"PIK deals are obviously not best for the market structure in the long term, but the use of proceeds is still conservative," said the investor.

"Both deals were refinancing trades, save for a little bit of dividend at Ardagh."

Dividend recapitalisation deals have been thin on the ground in Europe since Phones 4U went bust in September 2014, one year after raising an aggressive PIK deal to hand cash to its owners.

But there are signs that the market's clamour for higher yielding paper could bring these deals out of the woodwork.

"There's been a lack of new supply this year, and we know banks are pitching dividend recaps to companies with the right credit story in a bid to satisfy demand," said Jonathan Brownson, co-head of global leveraged finance at Allen & Overy.

"This dynamic will depend on how much primary LBO activity there is in the next few months, as it's the lack of M&A this year that's really driven the low supply."

A second investor noted that while Schaeffler has spent years prudently improving its capital structure - after overloading on debt in a mistimed 2008 bid for tyre maker Continental - it looks set to start buying up assets again.

CEO Klaus Rosenfeld told Handelsblatt on Thursday that the company was now ready to pursue acquisitions in the three-figure million range, having greatly reduced its debt-load.

"Now we have to see what kind of acquisitions," the investor said, "...and if it means more debt to come in the next few months." (Reporting by Robert Smith)