BERLIN Aug 20 Germany's Schaeffler AG said it would cut up to 500 jobs at its industrial division to trim costs and revive earnings after the unit's first-half profit and sales, excluding currency effects, declined.

Most of the job cuts at Schaeffler's industrial operations will be in Germany and Europe through the end of 2017, the company said on Thursday, adding it would avoid forced layoffs and plant closures. Schaeffler has a total of 83,774 employees.

Schaeffler's industrial business has been suffering from slow delivery chains and poor regional sales operations, a spokesman for the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based group said.

First-half operating profit at the unit, which makes rolling bearings, fell 1.7 percent to 171 million euros ($190.22 million). Its sales were up 7.5 percent to 1.7 billion euros but slid 0.8 percent if currency tailwinds were excluded.

Buoyed by solid automotive results, the family-owned group nonetheless affirmed its full-year guidance for sales growth of 5-7 percent, compared with 8.2 percent in 2014, and an operating of between 12 and 13 percent, after 12.6 percent last year.

($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)