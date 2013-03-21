HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 21 Schaeffler AG aims to keep its operating margin roughly stable and generate surplus cash this year, as the German car parts supplier looks to lower its near 7 billion euro ($9.07 billion) debt pile.

"Schaeffler diversified its financing resources, extended the maturity profile of its debt, strengthened the existing consortium of banks and reduced its borrowing cost," finance chief Klaus Rosenfeld said in a statement on Thursday.

"We will continue on this course in 2013."

The privately-held company, whose automotive division accounts for two-thirds of its 11.1 billion euros in turnover, aims for revenue growth of about 4 percent this year and an EBIT margin roughly stable at around 13 percent.

Thanks solely to a strong fourth quarter, free cash flow for the year rose 19 percent to 381 million euros, while net debt fell slightly to 6.83 billion at the end of December. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)