UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 21 German engineering group Schaeffler AG reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly operating profit thanks to robust demand from carmakers in the United States and China as well as the effects of a weaker euro.
The family-owned group said on Thursday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 434 million euros ($481.4 million) in the first quarter through March from 418 million a year ago.
But its net profit dropped 24 percent to 167 million euros due to refinancing costs.
Schaeffler said it was optimistic it would reach its 2015 targets for 5 to 7 percent revenue growth, compared with 8.2 percent in 2014, and an operating margin of between 12 and 13 percent, after 12.6 percent last year.
($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.