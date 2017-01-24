BERLIN Jan 24 German auto parts supplier Schaeffler expects to increase sales this year after posting higher revenues and profit in 2016 on the back of growing car demand.

Sales adjusted for currency effects may rise between 4 and 5 percent in 2017, after growing 3.4 percent last year to around 13.3 billion euros ($14.30 billion), the company said in preliminary results published on Tuesday.

Schaeffler expects the EBIT margin before special items to come in between 12 and 13 percent after 12.7 percent last year, adding that growing investment in zero-emission technology and other future technologies was laying the groundwork for profitable and sustainable growth.

Free cash flow may decline to around 600 million euros from around 730 million last year, it said. ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)