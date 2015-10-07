FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 7 Car parts maker Schaeffler narrowed the price guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) to 12.50-13 euros ($14.0-$14.6) a share from 12-14 euros previously, two people familiar with the process said.

"Books are covered within that range," one of the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Schaeffler announced on Monday that it plans to raise around 975 million euros, after sources familiar with the matter had said the company's initial plan was to raise roughly 2.5 billion euros, indicating an IPO price of more than 15 euros a share. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Robert Venes in London; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)