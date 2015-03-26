UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 26 German engineering group Schaeffler said its operating profit jumped by more than half in 2014 thanks to robust demand for cars in China and the United States.
The group, the biggest shareholder in German auto parts and tyre maker Continental, said on Thursday its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.52 billion euros ($1.67 billion) from 1.01 billion a year earlier.
Revenues were up 8.2 percent at 12.12 billion euros, it said, and forecast sales would grow by a steady 5 to 7 percent this year. The family-owned group said it saw its operating margin coming to 12-13 percent, compared with 12.6 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources