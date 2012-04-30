SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, April 30 Europe's focus on austerity should continue, even if talks over the next weeks at a European Union level examine ways to stimulate growth, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

"Not only do we need fiscal consolidation but we need it for something, to generate sustainable growth, which is the best way to generate employment," Schaeuble said at a joint news conference with Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.

"The first condition is economic and fiscal consolidation. If now we talk about growth, it shouldn't be understood as a change of direction. That would be a mistake. The focus (on austerity) needs to remain," he said, adding Spain was on the right track. (Reporting by Nigel Davies, Writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Paul Day)