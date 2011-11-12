(Adds comments from Le Monde interview)
BERLIN Nov 12 Euro zone states must do
more at a European level and pass some of their responsibilities
for budget setting and fiscal policy to European institutions to
find a way out of the debt crisis, Germany's Finance Minister
was quoted on Saturday as saying.
Wolfgang Schaeuble told Germany weekly news magazine Focus
that Italy would be able to overcome its problems, which stemmed
from a confidence crisis on the markets.
"The actual economic data is not so bad. The problems just
need to be tackled... These are also solvable by Italy itself.
What Rome must overcome is nothing like the mountain Greece must
climb," he said in an interview published on Saturday
Although Europe now had a more stringent growth and
stability pact which allows the chance to intervene much
earlier, countries also had to do more at European Union level,
he said.
"The pressure of the crisis is allowing things to happen
which otherwise wouldn't be possible... the bigger the crisis
the greater the need for change."
"The sense that this will bring us much further in the end
helps me through the frustrating times."
To better ensure euro zone members respect their
commitments, existing European Union treaties should be modified
to give European Commission officials the same kind of
enforcement powers for budgetary matters that they already have
in the realm of competition issues, he said in a separate
interview with Le Monde.
"Why wouldn't the membership of the commission in charge of
putting the agreements into effect not have the same rights as
the competition authority," he asked the French paper. "Why does
the right exist for violations of European laws to appeal to the
Court of Justice of the European Union but not violations of the
Stability Pact?"
Schaeuble also reiterated that France and Germany needed to
keep pushing their proposal for a financial transactions tax
even if there is reluctance on the part of some EU members.
"If we don't find a solution for the 27 EU members, it must
then be discussed on the level of the euro zone," he said.
"Those who want to be leaders must move forward. That's the case
with France and Germany."
The tax proposal, formally made to the Group of 20 leading
economies earlier this month by billionaire Bill Gates, failed
to win the backing of the G20 although French President Nicolas
Sarkozy has said he still plans to pursue the idea.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Christian Plumb; editing by
Patrick Graham)