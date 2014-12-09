UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 9 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Says increased its net sales by 10.1 pct in fiscal 2013/14, from 194.9 million Swiss francs to 214.6 million Swiss francs
* FY new orders amounted to 215.9 million Swiss francs (prior year: 196.8 million Swiss francs)
* FY group's gross margin widened from 27.0 pct to 29.2 pct and operating margin (EBIT margin) was pushed up from 4.7 pct to 7.0 pct
* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased by 60 pct to 15.0 million Swiss francs (prior year: 9.2 million Swiss francs)
* FY net profit doubled, reaching 12.6 million Swiss francs(prior year: 6.1 million Swiss francs)
* Proposal to be put at annual general meeting of Jan. 15, 2015 to pay dividend of 6.50 Swiss francs per share (prior year: 4.50 Swiss francs)
* For fiscal 2014/15 is targeting a percentage growth rate in mid-single digits for sales, as well as a continuing improvement in EBIT margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources