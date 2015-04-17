CEFC China to buy 20 pct stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen
March 29 Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said on Wednesday it would acquire an about 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen Group Inc for about $100 million.
SAO PAULO, April 17 Twenty-eight units of Brazilian engineering firm Grupo Schahin filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday as fallout from a corruption scandal at key client Petróleo Brasileiro SA hampered efforts to refinance up to 6.5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in debt.
Schahin, which has businesses ranging from engineering and electricity to oil and gas services, made the request for creditor protection in a São Paulo state court, according to a statement. Under terms of the bankruptcy protection plan, Schahin plans to abandon its activities in engineering and construction and focus on oil and gas services. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
March 29 Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said on Wednesday it would acquire an about 20 percent stake in U.S. brokerage Cowen Group Inc for about $100 million.
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China