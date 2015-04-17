(Adds number of employees fired)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 17 Twenty-eight units of
Brazilian engineering firm Grupo Schahin filed for bankruptcy
protection and fired 2,500 workers on Friday as a corruption
scandal at key client Petróleo Brasileiro SA hampered efforts to
refinance up to 6.5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in debt.
With interests ranging from construction and electricity to
oil and gas services, Schahin requested creditor protection in a
São Paulo state court. Under terms of the bankruptcy plan,
Schahin would exit activities in engineering and construction
and focus on oil and gas services.
The company did not specify which units will file for
bankruptcy protection. Some bondholders and commercial lenders
were concerned that the inclusion of Schahin Engenharia, which
guarantees financing for some of the rigs that the oil services
unit manages, in the filing could imperil rig operations.
The number of employees fired on Friday represent about
two-thirds of Schahin's total workforce, according to data
provided by the company to Reuters.
The firm is the fourth seeking creditor protection in the
wake of a probe into the contracting practices between
state-controlled Petrobras and some of the nation's major
engineering companies. Refinancing risk has climbed
substantially as plunging oil prices and the impact of the
Petrobras scandal curtailed access to capital
markets.
"The Schahin Group profoundly regrets the dismissals
involved in the restructuring of its business, but is confident
of the recovery of its business as soon as possible," São
Paulo-based Schahin said in a statement, but did not mention the
Petrobras scandal.
Efforts to confirm with Schahin the names of the units
involved were unsuccessful.
In recent months, Alumini Engenharia SA, Galvão Engenharia
SA and nine units of OAS SA joined the bankruptcy
process known in Brazil as "judicial recovery" as fallout from
the scandal escalated. Prosecutors say the firms were part of
about two dozen companies that paid bribes to Petrobras
executives and politicians in exchange for contracts.
Schahin had hired law firm Dias Carneiro, Arystobulo,
Flores, Sanches & Thomaz Bastos Advogados to advise on a debt
restructuring plan as creditors, including Deutsche Bank AG
and Mizuho Financial Group Inc sued to get
repayment of a combined $500 million in loans, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters earlier this
month.
A cash shortfall, which the source said has grown to $1
billion, and a rift with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Ltd over $1.2 billion in loans forced Schahin's oil
services unit to order five of its six exploration rigs to
return to the coast earlier this month. Some of them were leased
to Petrobras.
($1 = 3.0632 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)