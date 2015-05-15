LONDON May 15 German industrial weighing
specialist Schenck Process is set to raise 605 million euros
($686.80 million) of leveraged loans to refinance existing debt,
the company announced on Friday.
The new loan will also be used to pay a dividend to
shareholders, in a bid to extract value from the company which
has performed well and delevered, banking sources said.
IK Investment acquired Schenck in 2007 from HgCapital for
450 million euros backed with a 340 million euro senior
financing arranged by CIBC and Dresdner and a 70 million euro
mezzanine facility, pre-placed with Babson Capital, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
IK attempted to sell the business in 2012 but pulled the
sale process after offers for the business were deemed too low,
below the 700-800 million euro price tag, leading IK to amend
and extend the company's debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
It has now decided to conduct a dividend recapitalisation, a
process whereby existing debt is refinanced and new debt raised
in order to facilitate the dividend payout.
Dividend recapitalisations are proving popular with
cash-rich investors eager to invest fresh capital in deals they
are familiar with, amid a lack of new deals in the leveraged
loan market.
They are also viewed more positively than the surge of
repricings that have hit the market as borrowers, in light of
low dealflow, revisit existing portfolio companies and reprice
loans on lower interest margins.
NEW DEAL
Commerzbank, HSBC and Unicredit are leading the deal, for
which a bank meeting to show the deal to investors has been
scheduled to take place in London on May 19, the announcement
said.
The 605 million euro covenant-loose financing is split
between first- and second-lien loans, as well as a revolving
credit and guarantee facility, mainly denominated in euros but
will include US and Australian dollar carve outs. It will have
one leveraged covenant, the announcement said.
Headquartered in Germany, Schenck operates across 23
countries. Since acquiring Schenck, IK Investment has expanded
the business with a number of acquisitions and the company now
has over 3,200 employees and a turnover of around 600 million
euros.
($1 = 0.8809 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)