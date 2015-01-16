UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Scherzer & Co AG :
* Said on Thursday preliminary FY 2014 EBIT of 4.6 million euros ($5.35 million) and EBT of 4.3 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8591 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.