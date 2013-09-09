(Repeats to alerts)

OSLO, Sept 9 Norwegian online classifieds and media firm Schibsted bought a Swedish personal finance website on Monday and sold its Baltic operations to the management and local investors, it said on Monday.

Schibsted agreed to pay 135 million Swedish crowns ($20.32 million) for a 100 percent stake in Compricer.se with further payments in 2014 and 2015 if the company's performance exceed certain thresholds.

For Eesti Meedia, which operates primarily in Estonia with smaller presences in Latvia and Lithuania, it will received around 30 million euros.

On the sale of Eesti Meedia, it will recognize a loss of around 26 million euros in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.6442 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)