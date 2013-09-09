(Repeats to alerts)
OSLO, Sept 9 Norwegian online classifieds and
media firm Schibsted bought a Swedish personal finance
website on Monday and sold its Baltic operations to the
management and local investors, it said on Monday.
Schibsted agreed to pay 135 million Swedish crowns ($20.32
million) for a 100 percent stake in Compricer.se with further
payments in 2014 and 2015 if the company's performance exceed
certain thresholds.
For Eesti Meedia, which operates primarily in Estonia with
smaller presences in Latvia and Lithuania, it will received
around 30 million euros.
On the sale of Eesti Meedia, it will recognize a loss of
around 26 million euros in the third quarter.
($1 = 6.6442 Swedish crowns)
