BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
Sept 30 SCHIBSTED ASA
* Says Schibsted Media Group has entered into an agreement to sell the Stavanger Aftenblad office building in Stavanger for 378 million Norwegian crowns ($58.90 million).
* Says expects the transaction to be completed at the end of Q3 2014, and a book gain of around 90 million crowns.
* Schibsted has a lease contract for the offices in Nykirkebakken 2 which expires at the end of Q3 2026, with options to prolong.
* At the Schibsted group level the sale will have a net negative annual effect on gross operating profit (EBITDA) of around 25 million crowns. Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.4181 Norwegian crowns)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.