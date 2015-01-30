OSLO Jan 30 Norwegian media house Schibsted has accepted an offer from Project Panther Bidco Ltd for Swedish media technology company Aspiro, it said on Friday, virtually ensuring the success of the offer.

Schibsted owns around 75 percent of Streaming Media AS, which owns about 76 percent of Aspiro.

Project Panther Bidco made a 464 million Swedish crown ($56.13 million) recommended offer for Aspiro earlier on Friday.($1 = 8.2671 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)